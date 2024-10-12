Former Feni-3 MP Rahim Ullah arrested in Dhaka

Former lawmaker from Feni-3 constituency Haji Rahim Ullah was arrested from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area this evening.

A team of Rab-2 arrested him as he was accused in a case filed for stabbing a Tomtom (three wheeler) driver named Zafar Ahmed during the mass student protest on August 4, said an official of Rab media wing.

Zafar's wife Asia Begum filed the case at Feni Police Station accusing 205 persons including the former lawmaker.

The process of handing over the arrestee to Feni police is underway.