Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:39 PM

Crime & Justice

Former EC secretary Jahangir arrested in Gulshan

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:32 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 12:39 PM
Photo: Collected

Detectives arrested Jahangir Alam, former secretary of the Election Commission, from Dhaka's Gulshan area today.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed it.

Jahangir was also secretary of the home ministry and was sent on forced retirement on August 14, days after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina government amid mass protests.

After the arrest, DMP, in a message, said, Jahangir Alam was the architecture of the 2024 "dummy election".

