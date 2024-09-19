Former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman shown arrested in murder case

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia was shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of garment worker Abdul Aziz in front of Uttara House Building and Finance Corporation during the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement on August 6.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Sajal Chandra Pal, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, submitted an application regarding the matter.

Asaduzzaman was produced before the court on completion of his seven-day remand in another case filed over the custodial death of former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny.

Jonny, then general secretary of JCD's Khilgaon thana unit, was allegedly killed in a "gunfight" with police in the capital's Khilgaon on January 20, 2015, a day after his arrest in connection with an arson case.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Asaduzzaman gave important information about the killing which was being verified. So the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

Jonny's father Yakub Ali on September 2 filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station against 62 people, including 13 current and former police officers, for the killing. Asaduzzaman is among the accused.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion arrested Asaduzzaman from the capital's Mohakhali on September 11.