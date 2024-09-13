Former DMP chief Asaduzzaman placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the custodial death of former Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader Nuruzzaman Jonny.

Jonny, then general secretary of JCD's Khilgaon thana unit, was allegedly killed in a "gunfight" with police in the capital's Khilgaon on January 20, 2015, a day after his arrest in connection with an arson case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syful Islam passed the order around 4:30pm after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested Asaduzzaman Mia from the Mohakhali area on Wednesday night.

Jonny's father Yakub Ali on September 2 filed the case with Khilgaon Police Station against 62 people, including 13 current and former police officers, for the killing.

Asaduzzaman is among the accused.

Earlier on February 6 this year, Yakub Ali filed another case against Asaduzzaman and 14 others with the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka in connection with the same incident under section 15(2) of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act, 2013.

The court of Judge Md Asaduzzaman had summarily rejected the case finding no sufficient grounds for taking cognisance of the charges brought against the former DMP commissioner and other accused.

ANOTHER TOP POLICE OFFICIAL REMANDED

Meanwhile, Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin yesterday placed Abdullahel Kafi, an additional superintendent of police in Dhaka, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin in Dhaka's Savar during student protests on July 18 after police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Before this, Kafi was shown arrested in the case after the investigator submitted an application before the court in this regard.

On August 25, the victim's uncle Abdullah Al Kabir filed the case with the court against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 48 others.