Former Dhaka-13 MP Sadek Khan arrested

Police arrested former Dhaka-13 Awami League lawmaker Sadek Khan from West Nakhalpara area of the capital today.

He was arrested in connection with a murder case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 22, according to a text message sent by the DMP through WhatsApp this evening.

Sadek Khan was elected to parliament from Dhaka-13 as an AL candidate on December 30, 2018. However, he did not receive the party's nomination for the January 2024 election.