Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 07:40 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 07:54 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former Dhaka-13 MP Sadek Khan arrested

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 07:40 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 07:54 PM
Photo: Courtesy/Facebook

Police arrested former Dhaka-13 Awami League lawmaker Sadek Khan from West Nakhalpara area of the capital today.

He was arrested in connection with a murder case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 22, according to a text message sent by the DMP through WhatsApp this evening.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sadek Khan was elected to parliament from Dhaka-13 as an AL candidate on December 30, 2018. However, he did not receive the party's nomination for the January 2024 election.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকা-১৩ আসনের সাবেক এমপি সাদেক খান গ্রেপ্তার

মোহাম্মদপুর থানায় দায়ের করা একটি হত্যা মামলায় সাদেক খানকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়েছে।

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

কাপ্তাই লেকের পানি ছাড়ার ঝুঁকি সম্পর্কে যা বললেন নদী গবেষক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification