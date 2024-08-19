Former deputy minister Arif Khan Joy arrested

Former deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy was arrested in connection with a murder case today.

He was arrested from the Dhanmondi area, according to a notification from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The notification said that Joy was shown arrested in a murder case filed at Mohammadpur Police Station.

Joy was elected as a member of parliament for the Netrokona-2 constituency in 2014.

The former professional footballer served as the deputy minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Bangladesh from 2014 to 2018.