Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 11:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:30 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former deputy minister Arif Khan Joy arrested

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 19, 2024 11:58 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:30 AM
Photo: Collected

Former deputy minister for youth and sports Arif Khan Joy was arrested in connection with a murder case today.

He was arrested from the Dhanmondi area, according to a notification from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification said that Joy was shown arrested in a murder case filed at Mohammadpur Police Station.

Joy was elected as a member of parliament for the Netrokona-2 constituency in 2014.

The former professional footballer served as the deputy minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Bangladesh from 2014 to 2018.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই এডিসি জিসানুলের বরখাস্তের আদেশ প্রত্যাহার

তিনি বরখাস্ত থাকার সময়টা কাজে ছিলেন বলেই গণ্য হবে। বিধি অনুযায়ী বকেয়া বেতন পাবেন।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক উপমন্ত্রী আরিফ খান জয় ধানমন্ডি থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification