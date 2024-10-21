Former DC, SP, MPs sued in Jubo Dal activist murder case

A murder case was filed today, accusing 52 individuals, including former top officials and MPs of the Awami regime, in connection with the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shawon Ahammad in Narayanganj on September 1, 2022.

The accused include former Superintendent of Police (SP) Golam Mostofa Russel, former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monjurul Hafiz, and five former MPs -- AKM Shamim Osman, AKM Selim Osman, Nazrul Islam Babu, Golam Dastagir Gazi, and Leakoat Hossain Khoka.

Additionally, Awami League's Narayanganj unit General Secretary Abu Hasnat Shahid Badal and city unit President Anowar Hossain were also named in the case.

According to Officer-in-Charge Nazrul Islam of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station, 37 police personnel were named, along with 100-150 unnamed individuals.

The case was lodged this morning by Md Milon Mia, the elder brother of the deceased Shawon. No arrests have been made so far.

Shawon was shot dead on September 1, 2022, during a clash between BNP activists and police at a procession marking BNP's founding anniversary in Narayanganj. Hundreds of BNP activists were also injured.

Milon, in his statement, alleged that following Shawon's death, the administration, police, and Awami League members pressured his family, forcing them to file a case against 5,000 unnamed BNP members on September 2, 2022. He claimed they were held hostage and compelled to sign the case, and that he was later forced to endorse the police's final report in court.

On September 4, 2022, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi filed a petition with the Narayanganj chief judicial magistrate court, which was later dismissed.

The complainant alleged that pressure from police, the administration, and Awami League leaders influenced the rejection of the petition.