Former, current UP chairmen arrested in Gazipur

A former and an incumbent union parishad chairmen of Kishoreganj were arrested in Gazipur's Signboard area last night on charges of launching an attack on students on July 20.

A team of RAB-14 Kishoreganj camp arrested Shafiqul Islam, 45, former chairman of Narandi union, and Nazmul Huda Rubel, 38, current chairman of Burudia union in Pakundia upazila around 8:30pm.

According to Kishoreganj's RAB Company Commander Squandron Leader Md Ashraful Kabir, the arrestees attacked student processions at Dakbanglo intersection and in Bottola area of the upazila between 10:00am and 3:00pm on July 20. A case, accusing the two, was filed by one Md Mustafa with Pakundia Police Station on September 13.

The arrestees admitted to the charges during primary investigation, following which they were handed over to Pakundia police, the officer added.