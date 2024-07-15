Former councillor found dead

A 47-year-old former councillor, who remained missing since Friday, was found dead in a water body at Patichara in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon district yesterday.

The deceased, Mizanur Rahman, was a former councillor of Ward 9 under Najipur municipality.

Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Patnitala Police Station, said farmers spotted Mizanur's body floating in Saligram Buridah waterbody in the morning and informed the police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mizanur remained missing since he left home Friday afternoon, said his family members.

A general diary was lodged with Patnitala Police Station in this connection, said OC.