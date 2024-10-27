Former chief whip Hasanat Abdullah’s son placed on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Serniabad Moinuddin Ahmed, son of former chief whip Abul Hasanat Abdullah, on five-day remand in a case filed over the death of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in the capital's Paltan on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ragib Noor passed the order after investigation officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Moinuddin, whose father is a cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was shown arrested in the case after the IO had submitted an application in this regard. His name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the remand prayer, the IO said according to information gleaned from other arrestees, Moinuddin was directly involved in the killing. That is why he should be remanded to identify the other fugitives and ascertain their whereabouts.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer, saying that their client was not named in the FIR.

After hearing the prayers, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and put Moinuddin on remand.

A team of detectives arrested the accused from a house in the capital's Gulshan around 3:30am yesterday, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to the case documents, the BNP called a grand rally in front of Hotel Living around 2:45pm on October 28 last year. To foil the programme, the Awami League also called a grand rally in the capital. At one stage, AL goons, with the help of police, attacked the BNP's rally in Nayapaltan, leaving Shamim dead.

On September 14 this year, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal central committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station accusing 704 named suspects, including some top leaders of the AL and several police officials, and 12,000 unnamed others over the killing.