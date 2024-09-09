Former chief whip Feroz sent to jail in case over murder of teenage boy

A Dhaka court today sent former chief whip ASM Feroz to jail after rejecting a bail petition in a case filed over the death of 16-year-old Sohag Miah during the quota reform protests in Dhaka's Bhatara on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after Masudur Rahman, a sub-inspector at Bhatara Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced him at the end of his 10-day remand in two phases in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

In the forwarding report, the IO said the accused gave important information about the incident which was being verified. So he appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

The defence lawyers submitted an application, seeking bail on grounds that their client was not involved with the incident.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate dismissed the bail petition and ordered the police to send him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

According to the case documents, during the student movement, Sohag Miah was shot dead by the police in front of Faraji Hospital near 100 feet road in Bhatara on 19 July.

Safayet Hossain, the victim's father, filed a murder case 91 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, with the Bhatara Police Station on August 20.

Feroz was detained from the city's Banani area on the night of August 23.

On August 24, he was placed on a seven-day remand in the same case.

Although his name was not included in the FIR, he was later shown arrested in the case.

Feroz, a former Awami League lawmaker from Patuakhali-2 constituency, served as a whip in the ninth national parliament, and was appointed as the chief whip in the tenth national parliament.