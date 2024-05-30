Former UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi

Criminals shot dead an Awami League leader and former union parishad chairman in Narsingdi early yesterday.

Two of his associates were also injured in the incident that occurred around 12:15am in Meherpara union, said police.

Mahbubul Hasan, 52, former chairman of the union and general secretary of the union AL, was returning home from the party office, said Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Madhabdi Police Station.

When Mahbubul and his associates reached Shahi Eidgah, a group of assailants opened fire and stabbed Mahbubul, said the OC, quoting locals.

Locals took them to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Mahbubul dead.

Sayed Hasan Pappu, 38, and Mahalom Mia, 40, who had bullet injuries, were undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, police detained six people for their alleged involvement in the attack, said the police officer.

Waliullah, brother of the deceased, said Mahbubul was killed over a political dispute with the incumbent UP chairman. "We will file a case against them."

OC Kamruzzaman said a clash took place between the supporters of the chairman and Mahbubul over Narsingdi Sadar upazila election held on May 8.

The incumbent chairman could not be contacted for comments as he did not receive our phone calls.