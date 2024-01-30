Former UP chairman beaten to death

Family blames incumbent

A former union parishad (UP) chairman was killed in an attack allegedly carried out by the incumbent UP chairman and his supporters in Atghor Kuriana union of Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila today.

The deceased Shekhar Kumar Sikdar was also the labour affairs secretary of Awami League's district unit.

The victim's family alleged that the incumbent UP Chairman, Mithun Howladar, and his men beat Shekhar to death.

However, Mithun denied the allegation.

Locals said a group of men attacked Shekhar at Kuria Bazaar around 10:30am, when he was on his way to attend an annual sports programme at the local Kuriana Government Primary School as a special guest.

Critically injured, Shekhar was taken to the Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Speaking on the matter, Shilpi Rani Sikder, head teacher of Kuriana Government Primary School, said that both Shekhar and Mithun were invited to the programme. "But neither of them showed up."

"Although the murder took place outside the school campus, the annual sports programme had to be suspended over the incident," she added.

Locals also said Shekhar and Mithun had previous enmity and last morning they got into an argument on their way to attend the sports programme, which later led to an attack on Shekhar.

This newspaper tried to get in touch with Atghor Kuriana UP Chairman Mithun Howladar but his phone was found switched off.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mithun told Prothom Alo, "When I asked Shekhar for the money he owed me, he got outraged. He later fell ill while arguing with my men. He was not physically assaulted."

Pirojpur Additional Superintendent of Police Mukit Hasan Khan said additional police personnel were deployed in the area following the incident and the tense situation prevailing in the area was brought under control.

The police have picked up a person for his suspected involvement in the murder.

A case was in the process of being filed over the incident when this report was submitted.