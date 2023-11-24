Former UP chairman assaulted after buying nomination form in Cumilla

An independent aspirant was attacked by miscreants today while returning home after collecting nomination form for Cumilla-9 constituency to contest the 12th national elections.

The aspirant, Golam Sarwar Mojumder, also posted video footage of the incident on his Facebook account, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Sarwar, also former chairman of Soroshpur Union Parishad, alleged that some masked miscreants attacked him in front of Cumilla district Election Office around 11:45am.

He said they also asked him if he had permission from Kamal and Mohabbot to buy the nomination form.

Sarwar said he submitted complaints to Zilla Election Officer, the returning officer, and Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station in this regard.

Contacted, Kotwali Model Police Station Inspector (investigation) Rakibul Islam said, "I have learned about this incident through social media. If any complaint is filed, we will take action."

He also claimed himself to be a former joint secretary of Monoharganj upazila Jubo league.

The Daily Star, however, could not verify his claim.