Former BNP leader in Netrokona declared UP chairman after over 3 years

A local court today declared former BNP leader Abu Taher Azad as the chairman of Kaitail union parishad (UP) under Madan upazila of Netrokona.

Three years and seven months after the UP election, Abu Taher won the position through a verdict by Netrokona Election Tribunal.

The tribunal's Judge Mahbub Ahmed declared the judgement after vote recount conducted at the courtroom today.

After the vote recount, the tribunal found that Abu Taher received 838 more votes than Md Safayat Ullah Royal. That is why the judge pronounced him the winner, said his lawyer Kaiser Ahmed.

Abu Taher previously served as the joint general secretary of the Madan upazila unit of BNP and also held the position of organisational secretary of the same unit. He contested the UP election held on January 5, 2022.

According to case details, the Election Commission announced Safayat Ullah the winner by a margin of 35 votes. The commission said that Safayat, who contested the polls as a candidate of "boat" symbol, had secured 5,226 votes while Abu Taher, candidate of "pineapple" symbol, had secured 5,191 votes.

Being dissatisfied with the result, Abu Taher filed a case with the election tribunal in April 2022, requesting recount of the votes. The case was initially dismissed, so he later appealed, said his lawyer.

The lawyer also said, "Following the court verdict, the Election Commission now issue a gazette notification of the election result and will declare Abu Taher as Kaitail union chairman officially."