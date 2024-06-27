Former BCL leader among two sent to jail

A Chattogram court yesterday sent a former leader of Chhatra League and one of his supporters to jail in a case filed over the murder of a physician.

Judge Jebunnesa of Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge's Court passed the order after Golam Rasul Nissan, former vice-president of BCL's Chittagong University unit, and Arif Ullah Raju surrendered before the court upon completion of their bail in the case.

Police said Korban Ali, a dentist, sustained serious injuries in his head while trying to save his son from a group of teen gang members led by the accused near his residence on April 5 at West Firojshah Colony in Akbar Shah area.

As he died of his injuries, his son filed a murder case accusing Golam Rasul Nissan and seven others.

Chattogram's Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Prosecution) Md Mafiz Uddin told The Daily Star, "The court sent the two to jail after rejecting their bail prayers."

Akbar Shah police and locals said everyone in the teen gang who committed the murder is known in the area as followers of Nissan.

The police and Rapid Action Battalion in Chattogram listed more than 200 active juvenile gangs in the city. Each gang consists of five to 20 members, according to them.