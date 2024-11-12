Former Barguna lawmaker Shambhu placed on six-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, former Awami League lawmaker from Barguna-1, on a six-day remand in a case filed over the death of trader Abdul Wadud during quota reform protests in Dhaka's New Market area on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sharifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Jahangir Arip, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police, produced him before the court around 9:00am with a 10-day remand prayer, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Shambhu was involved with the killing. So he needs to be remanded to find out the vital clues and whereabouts of other fugitives responsible for the offences.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand on grounds that their client was implicated in the case solely to harass him. Moreover, they said that their client is now 77 years old and has been suffering from different ailments, including old-age complications.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed him on remand for quizzing about the incident.

Abdul Wadud, 45, a trader of Priyangon Shopping Centre in the New Market area, was killed in the city's New Market area during the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on July 19.

Victim's relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on August 21 against 130 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and senior AL leadership including Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman, and Amir Hossain Amu.

Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested Shambhu from the capital's Uttara area yesterday.

Shambhu was elected as an MP five times, representing his constituency Barguna-1, starting from 1991. He also served two stints as a deputy minister of the food and shipping ministries.