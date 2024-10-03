Former Awami League lawmaker Dabirul Islam arrested in Thakurgaon

In an overnight drive last night, police arrested former lawmaker of Thakurgaon-2 Dabirul Islam from an Awami League (AL) leader's residence at Ruhea in Thakurgaon's Sadar upazila.

"Dabirul, a seven-term lawmaker, was arrested from a residence of AL leader Alamgir Hossen at Ramnath Bazaar in Ruhea around 2:30am in an extortion case," said Sheikh Shahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Thakurgaon.

Dabirul and his son Majharul Islam Sujon are prime accused in the extortion case filed against 28 persons on September 3.

He, along with the other accused, demanded Tk 10 crore as extortion from one Habibul Islam Babul as he was the owner of 90 acres of land through purchasing at Beurjari in Baliadangi upazila, said the FIR of the case filed by Babul.

Another case was filed against Dabirul over killing four leaders of BNP and its other associate bodies in the district on August 5.