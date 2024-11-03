Former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid sent to jail following remand

A Dhaka court today rejected the bail petition of former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid and sent him to jail on completion of his four-day remand in a case filed for the death of a bus driver in Dhaka during the mass uprising on August 5.

Alamgir Hossain, the driver of Raida Paribahan, was shot dead on August 5 during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the Azampur area in Dhaka's Uttara. On October 6, the victim's mother filed a murder case with the Uttara West Police Station against former prime minister Shiekh Hasina and 287 others.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Imran Ahmed passed the order after Investigation Officer Abdul Halim, a sub-inspector of Uttara West Police Station, produced him with an appeal to confine him in jail until the probe is completed.

However, the defence submitted an application seeking bail on grounds that their client was not involved with the incident. Their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him, they said.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate rejected the bail petition and ordered police to send the accused to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Earlier on October 30, another Dhaka court placed him on a four-day remand after he was produced before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Shahid, a former lawmaker from Moulvibazar-4 and also a former chief whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, was arrested from a house in Uttara Sector-10 on October 29.

In September, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to launch an inquiry against Shahid on charges of abusing power, engaging in various irregularities, and amassing wealth through corruption.