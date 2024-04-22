Forging certificates: BTEB ex-chairman Ali to be quizzed tomorrow

Detectives will interrogate Ali Akbar Khan, former chairman of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB), in a case filed over forging certificates and selling those to students and non-students.

"We called him to the DB office tomorrow for quizzing. Later, we will also call those whose names surfaced [during investigation]," DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid said at a press conference at DMP media centre today.

"Legal action will be taken if anyone is found to be involved," he said replying to another query about whether there is any scope of arresting the BTEB chairman.

Ali Akbar Khan was made OSD (officer on special duty) yesterday after detectives found evidence of financial transactions between his wife Sehela Parveen and a gang involved in forging certificates.

A team of Detective Branch of police arrested Sehela, 54, at her home in Uttara on Saturday. Sehela was involved in the racket that made fake certificates, marksheets, registration and admission cards of BTEB, Harun had said.

Sehela was placed on a two-day remand yesterday.

DB officials said the gang made millions by issuing over 5,000 fake certificates and marksheets over the last few years. In some cases, they used to issue certificates to even non-students.

On April 1, DB arrested BTEB system analyst AKM Shamsuzzaman and his accomplice Faisal and recovered hundreds of fake certificates, marksheets, registration cards, admit cards, and original certificates, blank copies of marksheets stolen from BTEB.

A case was filed against them under the Cyber Security Act the next day.

Based on their information, the law enforcers arrested Sanjida Akhter Koli, director of Gorai Survey Institute, from Kushita on April 5.

On April 18, DB arrested Sarder Golam Mostafa alias Mostafizur Rahman, 48, principal of Hilful Fuzul Technical and BM College, and Maksudur Rahman, alias Mamun, 40, director of Dhaka Technical School and College (Medical), from Mirpur and Jatrabari areas.

Investigators said there was a "close" relation between Shamsuzzaman, Sanjida Akhter Koli and Sehela.

The racket charged between Tk 15,000 and Tk 50,000 for a fake certificate, according to DB.

The Daily Star on April 2 published a report headlined "'Genuine' HSC, SSC certificates for sale"!

DB chief Harun said 25 to 30 more people involved in this gang were identified.