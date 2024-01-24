Forest officials attacked by land grabbers

Two officials of the forest department were injured in an attack allegedly led by land grabbers as they were returning from an eviction drive conducted in Banshkhali Ecopark area of Chattogram yesterday.

The injured are Bisu Kumar Das, junior wildlife officer, Md Ashik, office assistant of the Ecopark, said Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Division, Chattogram.

Of them, Bisu Kumar was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Rafiqul also said a team of the forest department, led by park in-charge Ismail Hoque, conducted a drive in the Nayapara area inside the park around noon and evicted some illegal structures build by encroachers.

A group of the land grabbers attacked the forest officials with blunt weapons as they were returning to their office after the drive ended, he said.

"We informed local police verbally in this matter and are preparing to file a case against attackers," the DFO added.

Tofayel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Banshkhali Police Station, said "We will take legal action after receiving a complaint," the OC added.