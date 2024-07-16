Crime & Justice
Foreign national detained with 3.9kg of cocaine

Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. File photo

A foreign national was detained at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport yesterday morning after nearly four kg of cocaine was found in her luggage. Cocaine is an intense, euphoria-producing stimulant drug with strong addictive potential.

The detainee was identified as Statia Shantae Rolle, a citizen of the Bahamas, an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean.

A package of cocaine, weighing 3.9kg, was recovered from her luggage during a search, said Saifur Rahman, joint director of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department in Chattogram.

Inspector Dewan Mohammad Zillur Rahman from the Directorate of Narcotics Control said Statia arrived in Chattagram from Brazil via the United Arab Emirates on July 13. However, she did not take her luggage and went to a hotel.

Yesterday morning, she arrived at the airport to claim her luggage from the "Lost and Found" department.

Chittagong Customs officials said the market value of the seized cocaine may be approximately Tk 60 crore.

After this incident, Chattogram Customs Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman instructed the customs officers to remain on alert in the future.

