Flower vendor killed in Narayanganj after dispute over footpath space

A flower vendor was killed allegedly by a fellow vendor following an argument over space on the footpath in Narayanganj this morning, police said.

The deceased, Md Iman, 45, was the son of Lutfar Rahman of Jalkuri Paschimpara in Sadar upazila.

The incident took place around 7:30am on a road in the Ukilpara area, said Mohammad Nasir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station.

Iman, originally from Kushtia, used to sell flowers every morning at the Kalirbazar intersection and in Ukilpara, according to his cousin Md Nazmul.

"Other vendors also set up temporary flower stalls there. This morning, Iman got into an argument with another vendor, Md Gaus, over space. At one point, Gaus punched him repeatedly, and Iman collapsed," Nazmul said.

Iman was first taken to Narayanganj General Hospital and later transferred to the 300-Bed Narayanganj Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

Police said the accused, Gaus, 32, of Bandar upazila, has gone into hiding.

OC Nasir said the body has been sent for autopsy and that preparations are underway to file a murder case. Efforts to arrest the accused are ongoing.