Five-year old found dead in Bagerhat

Police yesterday found the lifeless body of a 5-year-old in Bagerhat's Mollahat upazila. The child's hands, feet, and face were bound with polythene and surgical tape, leading authorities to suspect he was strangled after being raped.

The child went missing on Friday afternoonwhile gathering mangoes at a neighbor's residence, prompting his father to file a general diary at Mollahat police station that night. Police initiated a search operation overnight and extended it into the morning, culminating in the discovery of the child's body hidden beneath betel nut leaves in a hole at Daud Sharif's betel leaf orchard yesterday noon.

The body of the child has been sent to Bagerhat District Hospital for autopsy, said Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Alam.

"A case is being filed in this connection. We will bring the culprits to book."

The child's maternal grandfather, Feroze Ahmed, claimed the murder stemmed from a past feud over a land dispute.