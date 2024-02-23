Five Transcom officials get bail in property dispute cases

A Dhaka court today granted bail to five officials of Transcom Group in connection with cases filed over property disputes.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the orders after the defence lawyers filed three separate petitions, seeking their bail, said a sub-inspector at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The five officials are Transcom Group's Executive Director (corporate affairs and law) Md Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan, Director (corporate finance) Kamrul Hasan, Director (corporate finance) Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq, and Manager (company secretary) Abu Yusuf Md Siddik.

The magistrate rejected three remand prayers filed with the court by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) and granted the five officials bail until submission of the police probe report upon bail bond of Tk 3,000 each, said defence lawyer AKM Muhiuddin Faruk.

On Thursday, the PBI arrested officials of Transcom Group at their homes and office in three cases filed earlier the same day by Shahzreh Huq, the daughter of Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman.

The cases were filed with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegations of fraud and breach of trust with regard to the company's shares and properties.

During today's hearing, defence lawyers -- Dhaka Bar Association President Mizanur Rahman Mamun and former president Mahbubur Rahman, and Sheikh Baharul Islam -- were present at the courtroom, among others.