Five shot during clash at Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar

Five people, including a local resident, were shot during a clash between two groups at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

Gunfire erupted throughout the day in camps 14 and 15, resulting in at least 10 people sustaining injuries, said Amir Jafar, commander of APBn-8 (additional DIG).

The injured are Mohammad Belal, 39, Omar Faruk, 30, Mohammad Yunus, 25, Abdullah, 18, and Hamida, 50.

The APBn official said the clash, driven by disputes, led to five people being shot.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the MSF Hospital in Kutupalong, Ukhiya.

The identity of those responsible remains unknown.

Multiple sources said ARSA has been attempting to reorganise since August 5, frequently clashing with RSO for control over the camps.

The clash, which began yesterday morning, saw both sides using heavy weapons, causing panic among Rohingyas and locals alike, said witnesses.

M Gafur Uddin, chairman of Palangkhali Union Parishad, said many are avoiding leaving their homes. They have informed the authorities about the ongoing violence, he added.