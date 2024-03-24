Five more arrested over Faisal murder

Five more have been arrested over the murder of Faisal Russel, a craftsman from Pallabi, in Mirpur on March 16.

They are Akash alias Tan Akash, Fozle Rabbi alias Hitar Rabbi alias Golakata Rabbi, both prime suspects of the murder, and their associates Md Imran, Rasel Kazi, and Nayan, disclosed Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday.

The arrests were made from Narsingdi and Gazipur on Friday. The murder was a result of a feud between two teen gangs–"Paper Sani" and "Golakata Rabbi" over drug money and establishing supremacy, said Rab.The two groups locked into a clash on March 15. The next day, Faisal Russel, and his friend Rashed alias Rana, both members of "Paper Sunny", were hacked indiscriminately in broad daylight by the Golakata Rabbi gang members, said Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rab.

Foysal succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on the day, he added.

Rab recovered the blood-stained knife and machete used in the murder from a garden near the crime scene upon arresting Rabbi and Akash.

"Arrestee Rabbi earlier used to work as hitman of the Paper Sunny gang. But he left the gang four to five months back and formed a new one named -- "Golakata Rabbi"."

"Since then, the two teen gangs have often fought over dominance, including drug dealing," he said.

Rabbi is wanted in four cases involving robbery, narcotics, and clashes, and has been arrested multiple times, even serving jail time. Likewise, Akash, wanted in five criminal cases, has also been previously arrested.