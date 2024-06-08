Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 8, 2024 01:37 AM

Crime & Justice

Five injured in Tangail

Our Correspondent, Tangail
Sat Jun 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Jubo League Members Shot in AL vs. Independent Clash

At least five people were injured in post-election violence in Basail upazila, Tangail, on Thursday night.

Dilip Chandra Sarkar, Nani Gopal Sarkar, Minti Rani Sarkar, Basanti Rani Sarkar, and Suryamani Rani Sarkar were injured in the incident occurred at Nakachim Purbapara, said locals.

Dilip filed a complaint with Basail Police Station that night.

Around 12 to 15 supporters of Kazi Shahidul Islam, a defeated candidate in the recently held upazila election, allegedly attacked Dilip's house with weapons that night.

Kazi Alid Islam, the winning candidate, demanded necessary actions.

Shahidul Islam could not be contacted as his phone was found switched off.

Basail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mazharul Amin said they are trying to arrest the culprits.

