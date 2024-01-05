Five including 4 cops injured in police-BNP clashes

At least five people, including four police personnel, were injured in two separate clashes yesterday that took place between members of BNP and police in Dhaka and Natore.

Eight people were detained in connection with the clashes.

The incidents occurred during BNP's nationwide leaflet distribution programme, which was being carried out in the two districts to gather public support for the party's call to boycott the January 7 national election.

In Natore's Singra upazila, BNP leaders and activists, led by party Joint Convener Daudar Mahmud, began distributing leaflets in the morning, and when they reached the Singra bus stand area around 11:30am, police obstructed them, leading to a clash between the two groups, said police.

Superintendent of Police Tariqul Islam said three policemen were injured, while BNP men vandalised several vehicles during the clash.

The police brought the situation under control and arrested three people, including Daudar Mahmud.

However, Shahidul Islam Bachchu, convener of Natore district unit BNP, said Awami League and Chhatra League men attacked the party programme and vandalised Daudar Mahmud's petrol pump in presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila, a police officer was injured and a police van was vandalised by BNP men when the two groups clashed at Kalampur Bazar.

Sirajul Islam Sheikh, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station, said BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession as part of its election boycott and non-cooperation movement around 7:30am.

When a police team reached the spot, the leaders and activists attacked the police van and pelted brickbats at law enforcers, he added.

A sub-inspector was injured in the attack, and he was given primary treatment at a hospital.

The OC said five individuals were detained for questioning in connection with this incident.