Five hurt as locals attack Daffodil univ students

Students vandalise 70 shops

Five students of Daffodil International University in Ashulia were injured in a clash between locals and students yesterday.

Ejaj Ur Rahman, director of students' affairs at the DIU, told The Daily Star that a group of outsiders attacked a campus building and broke some windows with bricks in the evening. They later attacked students who were demonstrating inside the campus demanding justice for the killing of a fellow student.

Five students were injured in the attack. Agitated students then vandalised some shops at the nearby market.

Meanwhile, Shahariar Sumon, president of Chandgaon Traders and Owners Association, claimed DIU students vandalised at least 70 shops and torched four, adding that, they did not attack the students.

Selim Mondol, chairman of Birulia Union Parishad, also denied that any locals attacked the students.

SM Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said students vandalised and torched some shops in the Chandgaon area. "We visited the spot and are looking into the matter."

On October 27, Hasibul Islam Antar, a student of the university's textile department, was assaulted by locals in Savar.

He later died at a hospital in Mymensingh on November 1.

Yesterday, the university authorities filed a case with the Savar Model Police in this connection.

Police subsequently arrested the main accused, Rahat Sarkar, from Gazipur.