Five graft cases: Summon Rehana, 24 others thru gazette

Court issues order

A Dhaka court yesterday directed the government to issue five gazette notifications summoning 25 individuals, including Sheikh Rehana, sister of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, to appear before it on July 20 in five cases over alleged irregularities in plot allocation under the Purbachal New Town project.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court gave the order after police submitted reports on previously issued arrest warrants, said court sources.

The list of accused also includes Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, and several current and former officials of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

In the reports, police stated that they visited the addresses of the accused, but they were not found at their houses. So, they failed to arrest them.

The court said if the accused do not appear, the trial will proceed in their absence.

On June 17, the same court ordered the government to issue a gazette notice summoning 12 individuals, including Hasina and her niece, British MP Tulip Siddiq, to appear by today in a separate case related to the same project.

That list of the accused also includes Rehana's other daughter, Azmina Siddiq, along with several Rajuk and ministry officials.

On April 10, 13, and 15, the court issued arrest warrants against 27 people, including Hasina, Rehana, Joy, Putul, Tulip, Azmina, and Radwan, after taking cognisance of charges in six cases.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted the charge sheets on March 25, naming Hasina as a common accused in all six cases. All accused have been listed as fugitives.

The cases were filed by the ACC on January 12 with its Dhaka Integrated District Office.