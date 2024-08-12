Five get life term for murder in Pabna

A Pabna court today sentenced five people to life-term imprisonment for killing Imran Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver, in the district's Aminpur area on July 14, 2015.

Ahsan Tarek, special judge of Pabna special judge court, delivered the verdict.

The convicts are identified as Abul Kalam, 25, Moksed Ali, 35, Moktar Hossain, 28, Jahidul Islam, and Apel Mahamud.

Jahidul and Apel are currently absconding, and the rest were present during the verdict.

According to the case statement, convicts took Imran Hossain to discuss the sale of Imran's auto-rickshaw. Later, he was chopped to death.

Police recovered the body from the embankment area of Aminpur in Bera upazila the next day.

Later, the victim's father Kalu Sardar filed a case with Aminpur Police Station, accusing the five.

Alongside the life imprisonment, the court also fined them Tk 25,000 each, while one year of imprisonment is to be added for failing to pay the fine, said Md Mohabbot Ali, a court official.