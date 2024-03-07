Five get life in Jamalpur murder case

A Special Judge's Court in Jamalpur sentenced five people life term imprisonment in connection with train robbery and murder in Jamalpur.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abu Taher, the judge of the Special Judge Court, handed down the verdict today afternoon.

The convicted are Jiban, 28, son of Dudu Mia of Bastitla area of ​​Bhairab upazila in Kishoreganj, Shipan, 25, of Dhaladia area of ​​Sreepur upazila of Gazipur, Rakib, 18, son of Jahangir of Mirpur area of ​​capital Dhaka, Sohel Mia, 20, son of Kamal Mia of Mathabhanga area of ​​Homna upazila in Comilla. Roni, 22, son of Shaukat Ali of Shimulia area of ​​Manikganj Shivaloy Upazila.

Jamalpur Special Judge's Court Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Nurul Karim Choton said on the night of 17 February 2011, the accused strangled an unidentified person to death during a robbery in a local train in the area between Narundi and Pierpur railway stations of Jamalpur Sadar Upazila.

Later, the police recovered the body, but the identity of the deceased could not be identified.

On May 13 of the same year, ASI Mir Majnu filed a murder case with Jamalpur Railway Police Station.

Later, the Chittagong Railway Police investigated and submitted a charge sheet against the five defendants on April 30, 2012.

At the end of a long trial, on the basis of the testimony of 8 witnesses, in the presence of four of the five accused, all of them were sentenced to life imprisonment.