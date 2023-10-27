Five of a family to die for killing pregnant woman

A Habiganj court yesterday handed down death sentence to five members of a family for killing a pregnant woman for dowry in Chunarughat upazila in 2016.

The convicts are Russell Mia, 25, his elder brother Kawsar Mia, 32, his mother Tahera Begum, 50, and his sisters Rozi Begum, 27, and Hosna Begum, 20.

Md Zahidul Haque, judge of Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, delivered the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Russell beat up his pregnant wife Tahera Khatun alias Ayesha on September 15, 2016, demanding a dowry of Tk 1 lakh. As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where she died.

They got married eight months before the incident.

Tahera's father Abdus Sattar filed a case against the convicts with Chunarughat Police Station.

Sub-inspector Faruq Hossain, also the case's investigating officer, submitted the charge sheet on March 3, 2017.

As the prosecution objected to the charge sheet, the court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to re-investigate.

PBI issued a charge sheet on November 11, 2017, accusing the five.