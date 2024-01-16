Five to die for killing woman after rape

A Shariatpur court sentenced five people to death for killing a woman after gang rape in the district's Damudya upazila in 2019.

Judge Md Sohel Ahmed of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict.

Each of the convicts -- Nizam Bali, 45, Mohammad Ali, 35, Omar Farooq Bepari, 24, Al Amin Bepari, 20, and Ibrahim Molla, 21, of Dakshin Shitalakathi in ​​Damudya -- were fined Tk 1 lakh, court sources said.

Of them, Ibrahim, Al-Amin and Farooq have been absconding since the incident.

On April 18, 2019, Firoza Begum, 55, from ​​Dhankathi in Damudya, went missing, according to the prosecution.

Later, she was killed after gang rape.

On April 21, police recovered her body from an abandoned pond in Boro-Naoga area of ​​East Damudya.