Five to die for killing neighbour in Ctg

A court in Chattogram yesterday sentenced five people to death on charges of killing a man in Anwara upazila in 2011.

Chattogram's 4th Additional District and Sessions Judge Rozina Khan handed down the verdict in the presence of four convicts, said Hemel Sheikh, stenographer of the court.

The convicts are Nurul Afsar, Mohammad Rafiq, Md Solaiman, Ahmed, and Elias.

Hemel Sheikh told The Daily Star, "The court awarded the death penalty to five and also acquitted three others after examining all the records and witnesses. A total of 10 witnesses testified before the court in this connection."

According to the case documents, Abdur Sukkur, of Chatari union in Anwara upazila, went missing after going out of his house after getting a phone call on August 19, 2011.

Later, his body was found on August 21 near his house.

The victim's son filed a case with Anwara Police Station.

Later, police pressed charges implicating eight.

In the charge sheet, police said the murder took place over previous enmity.

He was hacked to death and later his body was dumped in a canal.