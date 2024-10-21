Five businesses fined in Bagerhat for overpricing, lack of price lists

Five businesses in Bagerhat were fined for overpricing and failing to display price lists during a market inspection conducted today.

The operation was led by Abdullah Al Imran, assistant director of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department, as part of a special task force to regulate pricing in the town's main market.

Among the penalized businesses, Khan Poultry (Abdus Salam's chicken shop) and Milan Store, a poultry feed seller, were each fined Tk 2,000, while rice vendor Asit Saha & Brothers faced a Tk 3,000 penalty. Dola Store and Abdul Jalil Traders were fined Tk 500 each.

All fines were paid on the spot, with the businesses pledging to follow fair pricing practices in the future.

The task force also distributed leaflets to raise public awareness about fair pricing and discourage illegal pricing activities among both vendors and consumers.

Present during the inspection were Bagerhat Agricultural Marketing Officer Suman Hossain, Livestock Department Training Officer Paritosh Roy, and several Ansar members, ensuring the smooth operation of the inspection.