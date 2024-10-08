Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 05:01 PM

Crime & Justice

Five Bangladeshis return home after 2 years in Indian jail

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:58 PM
Benapole check post. Photo: Collected

Five Bangladeshis, including three women and two men, returned home last night through the Benapole check post after serving two years in an Indian prison.

The returnees, all hailing from Narail district, were handed over by India's Petrapole Immigration Police to their Bangladeshi counterparts at 8:30pm for travel permit processing.

Upon their return, NGO Rights Jessore took them to a shelter this morning, where they will stay before being reunited with their families.

Benapole Immigration Police Officer-in-Charge Imtiaj Bhuiyan said the group had been trafficked to Kerala, India, by brokers who had promised them lucrative jobs. After being abandoned by the brokers, they were arrested while working in a fisheries warehouse and sentenced to two years in jail.

