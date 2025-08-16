Five arrested over stone looting in Sylhet’s Sada Pathor

Police arrested five individuals in connection with the illegal extraction of stones from the Sada Pathor quarry in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila yesterday, following a case filed by the Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD).

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammad Kamal, 45, and Md Abu Sayeed, 21, both from Kalairag village; Md Abul Kalam, 32, from Nazirgaon village; and Iman Ali, 28, and Jahangir Alam, 35, from Lachu Khal village in Companiganj, police said.

Md Anwarul Habib, director general of the BMD, filed the case with Companiganj Police Station yesterday, accusing around 1,500 unidentified individuals of involvement in the looting.

Following the filing of the case, police conducted operations in various areas and arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity, said Uzayer Al-Mahmud Adnan, officer-in-charge of the police station.

According to the case statement, since August 5 last year, miscreants have been illegally extracting stones worth crores of taka from the government-gazetted quarry area, as reported by several national media outlets.

The statement also noted that the identities of those directly involved had remained unconfirmed until now.