Fisherman shot dead in Padma char

A fisherman was shot dead in a char of the Padma river under Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj yesterday.

The name of the deceased is Rubel Sardar, 25, of Jashaldia village of Lauhjong upazila, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

The shooting took place at Padma Char, also known as Nuru Bayati Char, around 7:00pm.

"A person with gunshot wounds was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Munshiganj at around 9:30pm. He was declared dead by the emergency department doctors" said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

According to witnesses, a man named Riyad, son of Khokon member, brought 10 to 15 people to the char to rob hilsa from the local fishermen. Facing resistance from locals, led by a man named Khalek Sareng, he failed in his pursuit. Riyadh later attacked and vandalised Khalek Sareng's house.

Yesterday afternoon, when Riyadh brought more people to rob fish again, the fishermen tried to stop them. At one point, Riyad shot Rubel in the chest with a firearm.

Rubel was rescued and taken to DMCH. Immediately after the shooting, Riyad fled the char area.

"We have heard that one person died in Dhaka Medical College. We are heading to the spot," said Srinagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Taybir.