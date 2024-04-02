Fish trader dies 12 days after attack on him in Jashore

A fish trader, who was stabbed by his rivals in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore on March 23, succumbed to his injuries early today.

Mezbaur Rahman, 35, of Chanda village in Magura union of the upazila, breathed his last at Jashore General Hospital, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting Jhikargacha Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Kamal Hossain.

His body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said, adding that the victim's brother Yasin Ali filed a case against eight people, including another local fish trader Rafiqul Islam.

Police are trying to arrest the accused who went into hiding after the incident, added the OC.

According to the case statement, Rafiqul was trying to occupy Mezbaur's fish enclosure, leading to a long-standing dispute between the two.

On March 23, seven to eight people led by Rafiqul attacked Mezbaur with sharp weapons at Katemkhola village under the upazila. When his other brothers Shamsur Rahman and Yasin tried to stop the attackers, they were also attacked, the statement said.

Later, locals rescued and admitted them to Jashore General Hospital. After treatment, they returned home.

However, Mezbaur fell ill again early today. His family took him to Jashore General Hospital where the doctor declared him dead, said Yasin.

Emergency department's doctor Saifur Rahman confirmed that he died from his previous injuries.