First day of 48-hour blockade: 6 buses torched, 365 arrested

Arsonists set fire to a parked bus of Naf Paribahan in the Godnail area of Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj around 6:30pm yesterday. Photo: Star

Over 365 people were arrested, and 13 cases were filed yesterday -- the first day of a 48-hour nationwide blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.

On the day, seven buses were also torched; however, no major clashes were reported in the country.

The opposition parties, who have enforced seven days of blockade since October 31, called this fresh bout of blockade on roads, rail, and waterways demanding the resignation of the government and the upcoming general election under a non-party interim administration.

ARRESTS GO ON

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, at a virtual press conference yesterday, said that since October 28, law enforcement agencies have arrested 10,770 party leaders and activists, including the 365 yesterday.

With the 13 new cases filed yesterday, the total number of cases against BNP men since October 28 stands at 233, he added.

Between October 28 and yesterday, Rab picked up 377 people from across the country over violence and sabotage.

ARSON TOO

Yesterday, seven buses were set on fire -- four in the capital's Mirpur 10, Sutrapur, Rupnagar, and Nabisco, and one each in Barishal, Savar, and Narayanganj, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service Media Cell.

No casualties were reported.

At least 160 vehicles were torched across the country between October 28 and yesterday, according to police and firefighters.

BUS COUNTERS SHUT

Although the capital experienced a significant increase in vehicular traffic yesterday, compared to other days during the blockade, only a few inter-district buses left Dhaka due to a lack of passengers.

While visiting the Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Mohakhali bus terminals, The Daily Star found that almost all of the ticket counters closed with the staff idle. Only a few buses left Gabtoli in the evening.

Seven buses from BMF Paribahan and Dola Paribahan departed from the Sayedabad terminal by 11:00am, according to bus service staff members.

Shovon, a manager of Dola Paribahan, said three of their buses left Sayedabad for Barishal's Morrelganj with a good number of passengers.

Sohorab Hossain, counter manager of Unique Paribahan at the Sayedabad Bus Terminal, told The Daily Star that they could not operate any buses due to a scarcity of passengers.

Md Alamgir Hossain, in charge of Hanif Paribahan at the terminal, said they would operate buses only if they got enough passengers.

In Mohakhali, most of the bus counters were closed. A handful of the counters were kept open, but no staff was found selling tickets.