First charge sheet filed in Ctg July murder case

Police have submitted the first charge sheet in a murder case linked to last year's July uprising in Chattogram.

Sub-inspector Md Faisal of Chandgaon Police Station submitted the charge sheet to the prosecution section of the Chattogram Metropolitan Court on July 24, although the matter only became known on Friday night.

The court has fixed August 25 for a hearing on the charge sheet in the presence of the complainant, said Officer-in-Charge Aftab Ahmed of Chandgaon Police Station.

The case involves the killing of Shahidul Islam Shahid, an employee of a shoe store, who was shot dead during a student-led movement in the Bahaddarhat area of the port city on August 3, 2024, just two days before the fall of the Awami League government.

Chandgaon police pressed the charge sheet against 231 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations, including former ministers Hasan Mahmud, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, and Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed.

It is the first charge sheet out of the 151 cases filed over the July uprising in Chattogram.

Other accused include former mayors AJM Nasir Uddin and Rezaul Karim Chowdhury; former MPs Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadwi, ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MA Latif, SM Al Mamun, Mohiuddin Bachchu, Abdus Salam, Didarul Alam, and Noman Al Mahmud; former Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mahbubul Alam; and former councillors Esrarul Haque, Shaibal Dash, and Zohurul Alam.

Among them, Nadwi, Fazle Karim, and Latif are currently behind bars.

According to court sources, 128 individuals have been named as witnesses, reports UNB.

Following Shahid's death, his brother Shafiqul Islam filed the case naming eight individuals and 300 to 400 unidentified others.

OC Aftab Ahmed said, "During our investigation, we found that the victim was hit by 10 bullets. Those who were on the spot and directed others to open fire were implicated in the case after investigation."

Speaking to journalists, Shahid's mother said, "I want justice, and I want to see the accused hanged for killing my son."

According to police and court sources, 69 of the 151 cases were filed with nine police stations in the city and district, while the remaining are complaint cases filed in court. Of the 69, 15 are murder cases.

Altogether, the cases name 13,450 identified accused, with at least 30,000 others unnamed. Among the accused are leaders and activists of the AL, as well as non-political individuals including businessmen and professionals from various fields.

As of July 15, a total of 1,201 people has been arrested in connection with the 69 police station cases.