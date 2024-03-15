Firing at student: Sirajganj medical college teacher sent to jail after remand

The teacher at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College in Sirajganj who shot and injured a student during a viva on March 4 was sent to jail this afternoon after his remand ended.

A judge of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court-1 in Sirajganj passed the order after police produced Rayhan Sharif before the court on completion of a five-day remand in a case filed under the Arms Act.

Md Julhas Uddin, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of Sirajganj police, confirmed the development to our Pabna correspondent.

Julhas said that during interrogation Rayhan told police that collecting new firearms was his hobby. He collected firearms and kept those in his possession as part of his style, which he said was influenced by Indian films.

The DB officer said the accused bought two firearms from a dealer last year.

"During interrogation, we have come to know the name of an arms dealer. We are now trying to nab him to get more information about the source of illegal firearms," said Julhas.

On March 5, a Sirajganj court recorded the confessional statement of the teacher under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after police produced him before the court in a case filed by Md Abdulla Al Amin, father of the victim.

On March 11, the same court granted a 5-day remand for Raihan Sharif in a case filed for processing firearms.

On March 4 afternoon, the teacher opened fire during a viva exam, leaving Arafat Amin Tamal, a third-year student, injured.

Tamal later was taken to the college hospital with a bullet wound in his right thigh, according to police.

After the incident, police seized two foreign made pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, and 12 machetes from the teacher's possession.

Later, two cases were filed with Sirajganj Sadar police station against the teacher on behalf of the victim's family and police.