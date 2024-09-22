Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 02:58 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:03 PM

Crime & Justice

Firearms and sharp weapons recovered in Cox’s Bazar joint drive

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 22, 2024 02:58 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 22, 2024 03:03 PM
Photo: Collected

Joint forces recovered four firearms, ammunition and several sharp weapons during an operation in Chowfaldandi village under Cox's Bazar'sSadar upazila last night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of army, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh raided the area around 8:00pm, said a press release of the joint forces.

Sensing presence of the joint forces, the criminals managed to escape, the release added.

Later, three locally made firearms, a single barrel gun, seven cartridges and seven sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.

According to the release, criminal activities were being carried out in the area using the arms.

