Fire partially burns classroom of Gazipur school

A classroom of a local school was partially burnt when miscreants set fire to it in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today.

The incident occurred at Gilashawar Abdul Jabbar Government Primary School in Sreepur.

Officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim, who visited the spot, said, "Benches were burnt as someone set fire to the classroom."

Legal action is being taken in this regard, the OC said.

Locals said, "We rushed to the spot after hearing the incident of fire and extinguished it."

Sreepur Upazila Assistant Education Officer Harunur Rashid said several benches, some windows and other equipment of the classroom were burnt.

No casualty was reported in the incident.