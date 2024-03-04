Fire Hazard: Cops raid restaurants, arrest 28

Members of law enforcement agencies last night raided various restaurants across the capital and arrested 28 people in connection with negligence regarding fire and combustible substances.

Of the arrestees, 19 were detained in Dhanmondi, said sources at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, officers from the Airport Police Station detained four, Uttara West Police Station detained two and Bhatara Police Station detained three.

The drives were carried out in Dhanmondi, Lalbagh, Gulshan, Mirpur, and Uttara, said Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Kh Mahid Uddin.

"We issued warnings when we saw only irregularities and mismanagement. Legal actions are being taken in some cases. The aim of our drive is to warn restaurant authorities and others concerned," he told The Daily Star.

"Police detained 19 people from 19 restaurants housed in four buildings in Dhanmondi. Process of filing cases against them is underway," Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, told The Daily Star.

The drives began around 6:00pm and continued until 10:45pm, police sources said.

They said they were detaining people under sections 285 and 286 of the penal code, which deal with negligence regarding fire and combustible and explosive substances.

At least 46 people, including 26 women and three children, were killed and 22 critically injured in a fire that broke out at the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on Thursday night.

​The fire originated at the building that housed shops and diners.