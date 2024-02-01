Finally, justice for injured child worker

HC orders workshop owner to pay Tk 30 lakh compensation for boy

Justice was finally served after over three years as a High Court bench yesterday ordered the owner of a workshop to pay a compensation of Tk 30 lakh to a child worker who lost his right arm while on duty.

The bench also directed Yakub Hossain, the owner of Noor Engineering Workshop in Bhairab, to pay the victim, Md Naim Hasan Nahid, Tk 7,000 every month for his education expenses till he passes HSC exams.

Nahid, now 14, and his family, who were all present at the courtroom, felt a wave of joy and relief after the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order.

In a gesture of gratitude, Nahid's father Niamul Hossain and mother Monwara Hossain embraced their lawyers Aneek R Haque and Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan, who fought the case pro bono.

After passing the order, Justice Naima even called the victim, who was 10 at the time of the accident, to the bench and gave him chocolates and blessings.

"Study hard and become a big officer in the future. Do come visit us when we're older, we'll be waiting," she told the child.

Yakub was ordered to deposit the money through two separate Fixed Deposit Receipts in Nahid's account with Al Arafah Islami Bank's Jatrabari Branch in April and December this year. The monthly Tk 7,000 will also have to be paid to that account.

Nahid can withdraw the money for his education every month and can withdraw the FDR with interest after 10 years, the HC bench said.

The court, meanwhile, asked the victim's father not to proceed with the case he filed with the lower court concerned for compensation from the workshop owner, Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta and Niamul's lawyer Aneek R Haque told The Daily Star.

The bench delivered the verdict after hearing a rule issued earlier over compensating the victim's family.

Yakub Hossain and Nahid's family were asked to submit compliance reports before the HC every three months.

Nahid's father Niamul, a shoe trader in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj upazila, had lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He then began working at Noor Engineering Workshop in Bhairab along with his wife and son. Soon after, in a freak accident, Nahid lost his right arm while working.

Following a report published on Bangla daily Prothom Alo, Nahid's father filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking directives on the authorities concerned to ensure adequate compensation for his family.

The HC on December 27, 2022, issued a rule asking the workshop owner to explain why he should not be directed to give Tk 2 crore to the family, who alleged that the accident occurred as Yakub had forced Nahid, who was just a child, to work on a drill machine -- a hazardous equipment.

Senior lawyer Md Qamrul Islam represented Yakub during the court hearing.