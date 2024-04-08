Film director’s daughter found dead in Dhaka

The daughter of film director Sohanur Rahman Sohan was found dead in a hotel in Jatrabari, Dhaka, last night.

Police recovered the body of Samia Rahman, 34, from Room No. 210 of Rangdhanu Residential Hotel around 7:30pm, said Sabbir Hossain, a sub-inspector of Jatrabari Police Station.

The SI said that they responded to information provided by the hotel authorities.

Samia was found hanging from the window grille with a veil wrapped around her neck.

Sabbir said the deceased used to reside with her husband in the Uttara area. She checked into the hotel alone yesterday.

During iftar time, hotel staff knocked on the door. Receiving no response, they notified the police station. Subsequently, the police broke open the door and recovered the body.

The body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, said the SI.