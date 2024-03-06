Fill up the vacant seats in a week, HC tells Viqarunnisa authorities

The High Court today directed the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College authorities to admit students to 169 vacant seats of class one in a week.

The principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College has been ordered to submit a report after complying with the directive to the HC by March 14.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order during the hearing of a writ petition.

Earlier in the day, the school's lawyer Muhammad Rafiul Islam informed the HC bench that the authorities concerned of the institution have cancelled the admissions of 169 students of class one from the school for breaching the age limit policy.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on February 27 decided to cancel the admissions of the 169 students of class one from the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for breaching the age limit policy.

On February 28, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Kazi Mynul Hassan, on behalf of the DSHE, placed a report on the decision before the HC bench during the hearing of the writ petition filed by guardians of two aspirant students challenging the legality of admissions of 169 students.

The bench asked the authorities concerned with Viqarunnisa to implement the DSHE's decision and to submit a compliance report before it on March 6.

According to the admission policy, the students, who were born before January 1, 2017, will be considered disqualified for being admitted to class one.

But, DSHE has found that 169 students have been admitted breaching the admission policy as they were born in 2015 and 2016, DAG Mynul said.

The Viqarunnisa school has admitted the 169 students to its main branch at Baily Road, Azimpur Branch, Dhanmondi Branch and Bashundhara Branch through lottery system in January this year in consultation with the DSHE, its lawyer Rafiul Islam has told The Daily Star.

Advocate Md Shameem Sardar appeared for the writ petitioners during the hearing of the petition.